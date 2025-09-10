Abrams went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The shortstop extended a modest hitting streak to six games while swiping his 29th bag of the year, leaving him one shy of his third straight 30-steal campaign. Abrams remains in a power drought, having not homered since Aug. 23, but over 14 games since then he's slashing .302/.362/.415 with six doubles, three steals, two RBI and eight runs.