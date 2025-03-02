Henry (lat) has made two Grapefruit League appearances this spring, tossing three scoreless innings and scattering three hits and no walks while striking out seven.

The 25-year-old righty didn't pitch in the minors after June 26 last season due to a lat strain. Henry has worked as a starter for most of his minor-league career, but he told Andrew Golden of The Washington Post that he'll be making a move to long relief in 2025 as the Nationals aim to keep him healthy. Henry possesses a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster but is most likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Rochester or Double-A Harrisburg, despite his strong showing so far during spring training.