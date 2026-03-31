Henry gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning during Monday's win over the Phillies. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered the game with the Nationals cruising to a 13-2 rout. Henry's made two appearances so far, and both came in blowouts -- he also delivered a scoreless inning in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs. Henry was viewed as potentially part of the closing picture coming into the season alongside Clayton Beeter, but his early usage suggests he's a long way from a high-leverage role.