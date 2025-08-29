default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Nationals placed Millas on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured and dislocated left index finger.

Millas suffered the injury when he was struck by Austin Wells' bat during a catcher's inference in Wednesday's game against the Yankees. The Nationals haven't revealed a timetable for Millas' return, but there's a good chance he's done for the season.

More News