Nationals' Drew Millas: IL move made official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals placed Millas on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured and dislocated left index finger.
Millas suffered the injury when he was struck by Austin Wells' bat during a catcher's inference in Wednesday's game against the Yankees. The Nationals haven't revealed a timetable for Millas' return, but there's a good chance he's done for the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Suffers fractured finger•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Sitting after two straight starts•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Three-hit performance•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Returning to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Recalled to big leagues•