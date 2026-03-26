Nationals' Drew Millas: Will handle backup catching duties
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milias will begin the season on the Nationals' 26-man roster, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.
The 28-year-old beat out Harry Ford and Riley Adams for the job of backing up Keibert Ruiz, giving the Nats a rare combo -- two switch-hitting catchers. Milias has seen brief action in the majors in each of the last three seasons but has never seen more than 62 plate appearances in a campaign, amassing a more than respectable .276/.340/.396 slash line with two homers and six steals in 49 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Making first start of spring•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Out for season after surgery•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: IL move made official•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Suffers fractured finger•
-
Nationals' Drew Millas: Sitting after two straight starts•