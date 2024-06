Floro (2-1) gave up a hit in a scoreless sixth inning Friday to record the win over the Rockies. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The 33-year-old righty continues to give the Nationals solid innings in a high-leverage role. Floro has been scored upon just twice in his last 12 appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through 10 innings over that stretch with three holds in addition to Friday's win.