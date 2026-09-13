Sinclair earned the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

Erik Tomlin was brought out for the eighth inning, so the Nationals turned to Sinclair to protect their two-run lead in the ninth. Sinclair allowed a leadoff double to Nathaniel Lowe, who came home to score two batters later, but Sinclair secured the victory for Washington after getting Zach Neto to strike out. It was the first save of Sinclair's major-league career, and through his first five big-league appearances, he has allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings.