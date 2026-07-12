Nationals' Jacob Young: Hand remains bothersome

Manager Blake Butera said Young was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Yankees since his left hand remains sore, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Young missed some time in early July due to the injury, and he apparently never fully recovered from the issue despite making a couple recent starts. Butera indicated the outfielder will likely need another 4-to-5 days to get back to full strength, so he could be ready to go Friday against the A's when the Nationals begin the second half of the season.