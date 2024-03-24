The Nationals optioned Young to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Young entered spring training with a shot at the center field job, but Victor Robles has held him off and the Nats also plan to use Eddie Rosario some at the position. The 24-year-old should get regular reps in center field with Rochester.
