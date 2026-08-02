Nationals' Jake Bird: Headed to DC

Bird was a part of the package that the Yankees traded to the Nationals in exchange for infielder Luis Garcia on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bird will be dealt for the second straight season ahead of the MLB trade deadline, leaving Yankees after posting an inflated 5.93 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 30.1 innings in 36 appearances with the team this year. Bird was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 19, and he'll now join Triple-A Rochester. Right-handed pitchers Yovanny Cruz, Ben Grable and Jack Cebert will also head to the nation's capital as a part of the deal.