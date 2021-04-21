Lester (COVID-19 injured list) will throw a five-inning, 90-pitch simulated game Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Lester threw 80 pitches in a sim game Tuesday, but manager Dave Martinez revealed that the left-hander will throw at least one more simulated game prior to making his first regular-season start. Lester should be in line to handle near a full workload following Sunday's throwing session. The southpaw could line up to make his 2021 debut at home against the Marlins on April 30.

More News