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Nationals' Jorbit Vivas: Another start at third base

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vivas will start at third base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Following the trade of Curtis Mead, the left-handed-hitting Vivas has started at third base both times the Nationals have faced a right-hander. Brady House drew a start against a lefty, but it seems Vivas is currently manager Blake Butera's preferred option at the hot corner versus righty hurlers. The 25-year-old Vivas is slashing .240/.321/.339 with three homers and a 21:32 BB:K across 76 contests for the Nats this season.

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