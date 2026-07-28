Nationals' Jorbit Vivas: Another start at third base

Vivas will start at third base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Following the trade of Curtis Mead, the left-handed-hitting Vivas has started at third base both times the Nationals have faced a right-hander. Brady House drew a start against a lefty, but it seems Vivas is currently manager Blake Butera's preferred option at the hot corner versus righty hurlers. The 25-year-old Vivas is slashing .240/.321/.339 with three homers and a 21:32 BB:K across 76 contests for the Nats this season.