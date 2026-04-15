Nationals' Jose Tena: Playing time trending down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Tena has started in just one of the Nationals' last six games, sitting on three occasions against left-handed starters and twice against righties. The 25-year-old has posted a modest .665 OPS over 28 plate appearances on the season and may have to settle for more of a part-time role if Washington elects to open up playing time for Jorbit Vivas (.814 OPS in 40 plate appearances).