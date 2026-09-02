Ruiz passed concussion protocol following his removal from Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Danielle Allentuck of The Washington Post reports.

Ruiz was pulled from the game after taking a foul tip off his mask in the fourth inning. Although he managed to avoid suffering a concussion this time around, the 28-year-old backstop's history of concussions/head injuries could cause the Nationals to err on the side of caution and sit him down for another game or two. Harry Ford would benefit from extra playing time during any games Ruiz may have to miss.