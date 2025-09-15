The Nationals announced Monday that Ruiz (concussion) will continue to participate in baseball activities this week, though it's unclear if he'll return from the 7-day injured list before the end of the season, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The organization will likely wait and see how Ruiz fares in his workouts over the next few days before deciding on his next steps. Ruiz is the midst of his second stint on the injured list due to concussions and was pulled off a rehab assignment earlier this month after experiencing renewed symptoms.