Nationals' Landon Harmon: Back in action at Single-A

Harmon (oblique) struck out two and allowed one hit and one walk across two scoreless innings for Single-A Fredericksburg on Friday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Harmon had been on the shelf since May 7 due to a left oblique strain before being cleared to rejoin Fredericksburg after a 1.2-inning rehab appearance in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 19-year-old righty owns a 1.65 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 16.1 innings through his first five starts at Single-A.