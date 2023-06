Thomas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

Thomas has hit safely in 17 of 20 games this month, adding five homers, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored. This was his first three-hit effort in June, though he's posted seven two-hit games. The outfielder continues to be a bright spot atop the Nationals' lineup with a .296/.343/.507 slash line, 13 homers, 38 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 75 contests.