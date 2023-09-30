Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

The home run was Thomas' 28th of the season, giving him an outside chance of joining the 30-homer, 20-steal club if he's able to continue the power binge during the Nationals' final two games. A late-round selection in most fantasy drafts this spring, Thomas has likely been an unsung hero for his managers. He's been a useful asset in each of the five major rotisserie categories, batting .266 and chipping in 99 runs and 86 RBI in addition to his home-run and stolen-base production.