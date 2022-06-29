site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lane Thomas: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Thomas isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Thomas started in the last four games and went 3-for-16 with two doubles, an RBI and two strikeouts. Victor Robles is starting in center field and batting ninth.
