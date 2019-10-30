Nationals' Max Scherzer: Primed for Game 7

Scherzer (neck) said the cortisone shot worked and that he will pitch Game 7 of the World Series at Houston on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said as much prior to Game 6, but now that the Nationals forced the winner-take-all game, Scherzer is officially set to take the mound. The veteran right-hander actually warmed up during the seventh inning of Game 6 on Tuesday, and according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic there were scenarios laid out where he would enter the game, despite Martinez indicating otherwise beforehand. Regardless, Scherzer and Zack Greinke will matchup for the final game of the 2019 season.