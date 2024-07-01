Corbin (1-8) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Corbin got bitten by the home run bug in the second, giving up two blasts that allowed three runs to cross the plate. Otherwise, a fourth inning sac fly was the only other damage to his line. It was the first time in four games Corbin had allowed a long ball and he's had 10 games this season in which he's not allowed a ball to leave the yard. However, over the other seven instances, including Sunday, he's allowed multiple homers on five occasions. Corbin currently carries a season ERA of 5.49 but even including this start, his ERA has been a solid 3.47 over his last four starts spanning 23.1 innings. Corbin's next outing is slated to take place at home next weekend when the Cardinals visit the nation's capital to take on the Nationals.