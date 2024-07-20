Corbin (2-9) earned the win Friday over the Reds, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six over six innings.

Corbin was sharp Friday, holding Cincinnati to a lone third-inning run en route to his first win since May 10. The 35-year-old southpaw had struggled in four starts prior to the All-Star break, allowing 14 runs over 23 innings. Overall, Corbin sports a 5.35 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 79:36 K:BB through 20 starts (111 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with San Diego next week in his next outing.