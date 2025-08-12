DeJong went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Royals.

Getting the start at third base, DeJong took Daniel Lynch deep in the fifth inning to provide the Nationals with their final offense of the night. DeJong has three straight multi-hit performances, with the prior two starts coming at second base while Luis Garcia was dealing with back tightness. Garcia returned to the starting nine Monday, but interim manager Miguel Cairo will be motivated to keep DeJong in the lineup given his hot bat -- over 40 plate appearances since the All-Star break, the veteran utility infielder is slashing .333/.375/.639 with two doubles, three homers, two steals and seven RBI.