Nationals' Richard Lovelady: Resumes throwing program

Lovelady (triceps) began a throwing program shortly after landing on the injured list June 29 and had thrown off flat ground out to 60 feet as recently as July 3, MLB.com reports.

The Nationals haven't provided an update on Lovelady's status over the past week and a half, but assuming he hasn't suffered any setbacks since he began playing catch, he could be ready to get back on a mound following the All-Star break. Before being deactivated, Lovelady had been a key piece in the Washington bullpen, notching one wins, four saves and nine holds across his 22 relief appearances with the club.