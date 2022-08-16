The Nationals promoted Hassell from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Of the six players the Nationals acquired in the Aug. 2 blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres, perhaps none exudes more long-term upside than Hassell. Between High-A stops in Wilmington and Fort Wayne this season, Hassell produced a .289/.371/.442 slash line with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases over 391 plate appearances. In addition to hitting for average and providing some pop and speed from the left side of the plate, the 20-year-old is also expected to stick in center field over the long haul. He'll now get a stiffer test in the Eastern League to end his 2022 season, but even a more modest statistical showing shouldn't dramatically change his long-term outlook.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Hassell: Dealt to Nats in Soto deal•
-
Padres' Robert Hassell: Returns to action at High-A•
-
Padres' Robert Hassell: Placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Padres' Robert Hassell: Thriving in High-A ball•
-
Padres' Robert Hassell: Sees minimal spring action•
-
Padres' Robert Hassell: Slugs three homers in High-A•