Hassell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 23-year-old outfielder launched a pitch from minor-leaguer Justin King over the fence in right field in the sixth inning for his first homer of the spring. Hassell was once viewed as a top-10 prospect in baseball, but his status has cratered since he was included in the package the Padres sent the Nationals for Juan Soto in 2022. He made it to Triple-A for the first time late last season, going just 8-for-64 (.125) with a 5:17 BB:K over 17 games, but Washington still elected to add him to the 40-man roster this winter. Hassell has had an impressive start to his spring, going 4-for-9 with two doubles, a homer and a steal in four appearances, but he has a lot to prove before he'll work his way into the Nats' long-term plans alongside the likes of Dylan Crews and James Wood (quad).