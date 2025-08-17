Hassell will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Hassell has now started in four of the Nationals' last six games, with one of his absences during that stretch coming against a left-handed pitcher. With an .885 OPS since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 1, Hassell appears to have usurped Jacob Young on the depth chart in center field, though the two could still be used in a loose platoon at the position.