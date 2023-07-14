Hassell is hitting .227 with three home runs, nine steals and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate in 52 games for Double-A Harrisburg.
Hassell's 27.9 percent hard-hit rate and 14.3 percent soft-hit rate are solid marks for a player of his ilk -- theoretically a leadoff or No. 2 hitter. Unfortunately, his plate skills appear to have really backed up since his 2022 run at High-A before getting traded from San Diego to Washington.
