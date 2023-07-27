Rainey (elbow) is scheduled to make a simulated appearance Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Rainey is almost 12 full months removed from Tommy John surgery and could get into a handful of games for the Nationals before their 2023 season comes to an end. He's under club control through 2025 but might be a trade candidate this winter if he's able to prove his health.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Throws side session•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Throwing off mound•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Officially on 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Will continue rehab in Florida•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Progressing in throwing program•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Avoids arbitration•