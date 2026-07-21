Nationals' Tom Cosgrove: Credited with first save

Cosgrove picked up the save Monday against Colorado. He did not record a strikeout over two perfect innings.

Cosgrove entered with a three-run cushion in the eighth inning and fired off two perfect frames for his first save of the season, with Washington pushing its lead to four runs in the ninth.Since having his contract selected July 10, the southpaw has logged 4.2 scoreless innings with a 4:1 K:BB across four appearances. In a shaky Nationals bullpen, Cosgrove could continue to earn high-leverage opportunities if he maintains this strong form.