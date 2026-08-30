Cosgrove was charged with a blown save in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins. He allowed three runs on a hit and a walk across two-thirds of an inning.

After Max Kranick loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, the Nationals turned to Cosgrove, who promptly poured gasoline on the fire -- the southpaw hit the first batter he faced, forcing in a run to cut Washington's lead to 2-1, before ultimately giving up a two-run homer to Otto Lopez, capping a six-run frame. After allowing just three runs in his first 10.2 innings with the Nats this year, Cosgrove's struggled to an ugly 17.47 ERA across 5.2 innings in his last seven appearances.