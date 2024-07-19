Williams (elbow) resumed playing catch from 60 feet earlier this month but remains without a clear timeline for a return from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Before landing on the IL on June 4 with a right flexor muscle strain, Williams had been a pleasant surprise for the Nationals this season with a 5-0 record, 2.22 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB in 56.2 innings. While the strong form he displayed prior to getting hurt should be enough for him to reclaim a rotation spot once he's activated from the IL, Williams' return still looks to be multiple weeks down the road. He'll eventually need to resume throwing off a mound and facing hitters in live batting practice before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being reinstated from the IL.