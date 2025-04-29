Williams (1-3) took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The Washington right-hander entered this contest on a roll, yielding just two runs across his previous 10 innings. After allowing three runs through the first five frames, Williams unraveled in the sixth inning and was pulled after walking consecutive batters. Colin Poche relieved Williams and conceded a three-run homer to Brandon Nimmo to tag two additional runs on the starter. Williams now sports an unsightly 5.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 30 innings. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Reds in Cincinnati this weekend.