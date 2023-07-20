Williams allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Williams has allowed nine or more baserunners in five of his last nine starts. He was able to get away with it for the most part Wednesday, though the one strikeout matched his season low. The right-hander is now at a 4.38 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 74:33 K:BB through 98.2 innings over 20 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week.