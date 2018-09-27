Robles went 4-for-5 with a homer, five RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Robles was locked in at the dish Wednesday. The 21-year-old singled and stole second base in the first inning before adding a two-run double in the second frame. After collecting another single in the fourth inning, Robles capped off his four-hit night with a three-run homer in the fifth frame. The well-regarded youngster is now slashing .275/.321/.529 with three homers, 10 RBI and two stolen bases in 18 games since joining the big club at the start of September, offering a glimpse of his immense upside.