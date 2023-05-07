Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona due to a back injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles suffered the injury during Saturday's contest when he was thrown out attempting to steal second base after he walked in the third inning, which prompted his removal from the game. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day as he's evaluated. Alex Call will shift to center field Sunday while Stone Garrett starts in left.