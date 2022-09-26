Robles went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a 6-1 win Sunday in Miami.
Robles bunted for a single in the fourth and stole second base and lined a single to right in the seventh. It was his 15th stolen base in 17 tries and just his second stolen base since Aug. 3. He's put together his best offensive month in September, compiling a .275/.295/.400 slash line in 14 games. Both his hits Sunday came against right-handed pitching, a noteworthy achievement for someone with a .193 batting average against righties this season.