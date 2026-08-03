Orioles' Anthony Eyanson: On move to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Eyanson, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narvaez and a player to be named later from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for catchers Adley Rutschman, Jake Rogers and cash, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Narvaez is the only big-league player headed back to Baltimore, while the trio of Eyanson, Witherspoon and Azocar were three of the top-rated prospects in the Boston farm system. Eyanson headed into 2026 will limited fanfare, but the 22-year-old righty has shot up prospect lists after displaying an uptick in velocity during his first season of professional ball and elite results to match it. Between 16 appearances (15 starts) at High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland spanning 68.1 innings, Eyanson has submitted a 1.32 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 26.5 K-BB%. He'll likely report to Double-A Chesapeake with his new organization, and with a strong finish to the campaign, he should set himself up for an early-2027 MLB debut.