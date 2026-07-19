Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Red Sox's Anthony Eyanson: Dazzles for Portland

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Eyanson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings for Double-A Portland on Saturday.

Eyanson, who picked up the win in the MLB All-Star Futures Game last Sunday, made his first regular-season start since July 4. It was the ninth start in which he hasn't allowed an earned run and third time with at least eight strikeouts. The 21-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.19. Eyanson's mainly attacking hitters with a four-seam fastball, an offering that's increased from low-90s mph in college to high-90s and touches 100 in the pros, while mixing in a curveball and a 65-grade slider.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!