Red Sox's Anthony Eyanson: Dazzles for Portland

Eyanson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings for Double-A Portland on Saturday.

Eyanson, who picked up the win in the MLB All-Star Futures Game last Sunday, made his first regular-season start since July 4. It was the ninth start in which he hasn't allowed an earned run and third time with at least eight strikeouts. The 21-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.19. Eyanson's mainly attacking hitters with a four-seam fastball, an offering that's increased from low-90s mph in college to high-90s and touches 100 in the pros, while mixing in a curveball and a 65-grade slider.