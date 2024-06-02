Santander went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

Santander has started to look more like himself, going 9-for-32 (.281) with three homers over his last nine contests. For the year, he's slashing .218/.300/.440 with 10 homers, 30 RBI, 29 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases. Santander has been plagued by a .224 BABIP this year, so it's no surprise his overall numbers are down, but it's a reason for optimism that he'll be able to turn things around.