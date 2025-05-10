Santander is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Mariners due to a shoulder injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander has been receiving treatment on his shoulder after crashing into the stands in a pursuit of a foul ball during Thursday's game against the Angels, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Santander will be out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game as a result of his injury, but he could be available off the bench Saturday. George Springer will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter while Myles Straw, Dalton Varsho and Nathan Lukes start in the outfield.