Santander (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Mitch Bannon of the Athletic reports.
The veteran outfielder sat out all three games of the Blue Jays' weekend series in Seattle after tumbling into the seats in Anaheim on Thursday trying to catch a foul ball. Santander's had a bumpy start to his Toronto tenure, but he was starting to come around prior to injuring his shoulder, batting .250 (10-for-40) with three homers and eight RBI over his last 10 contests.
