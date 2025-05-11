Santander (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Santander will hit the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse the sore left shoulder he suffered Thursday. Toronto has a scheduled day off Monday, so the outfielder will end up having four full days of rest heading into Tuesday's series opener versus the Rays. Nathan Lukes and Jonatan Clase are starting in the corner-outfield spots Sunday for the Blue Jays.