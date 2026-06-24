Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Checking back into starting nine

Alexander will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Alexander exited Monday's series opener due to a right knee contusion and was held out of Tuesday's 5-1 loss, but the day off was apparently all that he needed to move past the minor injury. He'll settle back in at third base, where he appears to have supplanted Coby Mayo as the Orioles' preferred option. Dating back to the beginning of June, Alexander has submitted a .413/.451/.674 slash line with two home runs, two stolen bases, nine RBI and seven runs in 17 games.