Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Gets on base four times

Alexander went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Alexander made his fourth straight start at third base as he continues to take control of a starting role. He's earned it with five multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, a span in which he has gone 13-for-25 (.520) with four doubles and three RBI. The infielder is now batting .310 with a .788 OPS, two home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases over 175 plate appearances this season.