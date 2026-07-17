Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Blaze Alexander: No timeline for return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Alexander (hand) does not have a timeline on a return from the 10-day injured list, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alexander landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a fractured left hand that he sustained against the Royals this past Sunday. The third baseman will undergo weekly checkups on his left hand and will begin physical activity once the bone heals. Coby Mayo is starting at third base for the Orioles on Friday against the Astros, and he should see a bump in playing time at the hot corner for as long as Alexander is on the shelf.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!