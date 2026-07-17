Orioles' Blaze Alexander: No timeline for return

Alexander (hand) does not have a timeline on a return from the 10-day injured list, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alexander landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a fractured left hand that he sustained against the Royals this past Sunday. The third baseman will undergo weekly checkups on his left hand and will begin physical activity once the bone heals. Coby Mayo is starting at third base for the Orioles on Friday against the Astros, and he should see a bump in playing time at the hot corner for as long as Alexander is on the shelf.