Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Playing time picking up

Alexander will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Since going hitless in six at-bats during a doubleheader with the Tigers on May 24, Alexander has caught fire at the plate, slashing .444/.500/.722 with two home runs, one stolen base, 12 RBI and seven runs over a stretch of 12 contests. Alexander doesn't have a regular home at any one position, but his ability to play all over the infield and outfield should afford him fairly stable playing time so long as he's wielding a hot bat. He'll be making his fourth start in five games Wednesday, this time filling in at the hot corner for a resting Coby Mayo.