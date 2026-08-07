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Orioles' Blaze Alexander: Plays catch Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alexander played catch Friday for the first time since sustaining a fractured left hand before the All-Star break, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Alexander told reporters after Friday's session that he's hoping to progress to a hitting program next week when the Orioles are in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins. Baltimore should have a better sense of Alexander's recovery timeline once he's cleared to take the next step in his recovery. He was in the midst of a strong 2026 season prior to his injury with an .807 OPS with nine steals (in 12 attempts), four home runs and 29 RBI over 244 plate appearances.

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