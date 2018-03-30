Orioles' Brad Brach: Blows first save chance
Brach allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while only recording two outs Thursday against the Twins for his first blown save of the season. He struck out two batters.
Brach opened up the ninth inning with a strikeout, but things went downhill from there. He allowed three of the next four batters to reach base -- via an infield single and a pair of walks -- before a two-out single from Robbie Grossman tied the game up at two, prompting his removal. Mychal Givens came in and retired the next four batters he faced before the Orioles eventually won on a walkoff homer. This isn't an ideal start to the season for the 31-year-old, who is currently part of a ninth-inning committee with the likes of Givens and Darren O'Day.
