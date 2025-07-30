Bragg underwent Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bragg first was injured in early June and hadn't pitched since June 28 after suffering a setback. Ultimately, it was decided that surgery was the best course of action, and he is likely to be sidelined until 2027. Bragg, 24, posted a 1.68 ERA and 77:17 K:BB over 59 innings this season between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake.